Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares roared higher in Thursday’s extended session.

The impetus for the big move after hours was a strong earnings result for the first quarter. The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based restaurant chain reported non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12, a whopping $0.61 above the analyst expectation. Meanwhile, restaurant revenue rose 19.4% from the prior year to $380.6M, helping total revenue rise to $395.6M, about $15M above estimates.

Comparable restaurant revenue at Red Robin (RRGB +7.6%) increased 19.7% in the first quarter despite an about 6% increase in menu prices and a 1.4% decrease in discounts. The increase in menu mix was primarily driven by our limited time menu offerings and higher dine-in sales volumes.

"While we are keeping a keen eye on industry challenges and the macroeconomic environment, we are pleased with the current trajectory of our business,” CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III said. “Our innovative limited time product promotions are driving higher guest traffic and incremental check margin, while our off-premises sales dollars have remained consistent.”

As a result, full year guidance was reiterated and measures were put in place to mitigate inflation.

“We continue to expect pricing in the mid-single digits during 2022, along with other operating initiatives underway, to mitigate cost inflation,” the release explained. “We also continue to expect margin pressures to persist during 2022 and improve through the year with increased staffing and dine-in sales, and to achieve a 2019 restaurant-level operating profit margin in 2023.”

Shares rose nearly 18% in after hours trading, building on a 7.62% gain during Thursday’s regular session.

