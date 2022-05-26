Thai government excludes cryptocurrency transfers from VAT until year-end 2023

May 26, 2022 5:22 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Thailand's government has exempted cryptocurrency transfers from value-added tax ("VAT") until the end of 2023, according to a report from the Bangkok Post on Thursday.
  • Specifically, a VAT of 7% on crypto or digital asset transfers won't become effective until Dec. 31, 2023, the report said, citing the new royal decree.
  • The move followed Thailand's agreement in March to waive taxes for digital asset-based transactions, the Bangkok Post said.
  • Indonesia, another country located in Asia, recently made plans to impose a VAT on digital asset transactions and capital gains at a rate of 0.1%.
  • Looking at intraday crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.8%) is slipping to $29.5K as of shortly before 5:30 p.m. ET. And ethereum (ETH-USD -6.5%) is dropping to $1.83K.
  • Towards the end of March, Thailand blocked the use of cryptos as a means of payment.
