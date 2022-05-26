Harrow Health files for $300M mixed shelf offering

  • Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has filed for a $300M mixed shelf offering.
  • The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.
  • The offering can include common stock, preferred stock, depository shares, warrants, units, and debt securities.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Michigan Value Investor considers Harrow Health (HROW) a strong buy ahead of an Oct. 16, 2022, FDA action date for AMP-100 for ophthalmic procedures requiring the eye be anesthetized.
