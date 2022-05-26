Harrow Health files for $300M mixed shelf offering
May 26, 2022 5:44 PM ETHarrow Health, Inc. (HROW)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has filed for a $300M mixed shelf offering.
- The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
- The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.
- The offering can include common stock, preferred stock, depository shares, warrants, units, and debt securities.
