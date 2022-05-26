Broadcom acquisition of VMware includes $1.5B termination fee
May 26, 2022 5:44 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) planned $61 billion purchase of VMware (NYSE:VMW) comes with a $1.5 billion termination fee.
- VMWare (VMW) will be required to pay $1.5 billion if it accepts a superior bid from another party, unless it accepts the offer prior to the end of the day on July 5, where it then would need to only pay $750 million, according to the merger agreement.
- If the deal is terminated by either party, including because regulatory clearances aren't obtained, Broadcom(AVGO) would be required to pay VMW (VMW) a $1.5 billion fee.
- Broadcom's (AVGO) planned acquisition includes a 40-day go shop fee, where VMW (VMW) is allowed to solicit alternative proposals. The provision was added likely because the megadeal was hammered out between the companies in a few weeks, CNBC's David Faber reported earlier on Thursday.
- Earlier, Broadcom confirmed deal to purchase VMware for $61B in cash, stock.