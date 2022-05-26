Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is poised for a showdown with regulators as it seeks to accelerate closures of its last six coal-fired power plants in the Carolinas by 2030, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Duke Energy (DUK) wants to speed up the closures so it can meet its carbon reduction goals, but South Carolina's Public Service Commission ordered it to keep the plants open longer, and has scheduled a May 31 meeting to consider the utility's request to rethink the decision.

Six groups including the Sierra Club and Natural Resources Defense Council also have petitioned the South Carolina PSC to reconsider.

South Carolina's decision "carries unnecessary risks for customers and our system," including getting enough coal and maintaining access to capital given the premium investors place on decarbonization, Duke (DUK) told Bloomberg.

The regulator has not explained why it wants the plants to operate longer, but Bloomberg cited cost as a possible explanation: Duke's (DUK) preferred plan is projected to cost $79B, while an alternate plan chosen by the PSC would cost ~$83B.

North Carolina's utilities regulator has not yet decided on accelerated coal plant closures, saying such plans need more study.

Duke Energy (DUK) is "doing a tremendous job generating value for its shareholders despite accelerating capex requirements, negative free cash flow and a high debt load," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.