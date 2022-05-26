Seagen, Takeda's Adcetris meets secondary endpoint in Hodgkin lymphoma trial
May 26, 2022 6:02 PM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), SGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) plus chemotherapy met its secondary endpoint of improvement in overall survival in an advanced Hodgkin lymphoma phase 3 trial.
- With a median follow up of six years, patients receiving Adcetris had a 41% reduction in the risk of death and an estimated overall survival rate of 93.9%.
- Patients in the ECHELON-1 trial had Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma and were previously untreated.
- Data will be presented at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting.
