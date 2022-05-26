SPAC Legato II to merge with infrastructure construction firm Southland Holdings

May 26, 2022

Southland Holdings, a provider of infrastructure construction services, plans to merge with SPAC Legato Merger Corp. II (LGTO) (LGTOU) through a deal that pegs the combined company at an enterprise value of $810M.

Under the proposed deal, Southland shareholders will receive up to $498M in cash and stock, including $343M in Legato II stock and $50M in cash. Shareholders could also get an additional 10.3M shares of Legato II stock, valued at $105M, if certain financial targets are met.

After the closing, which is expected in Q4, Southland will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legato II. The combined company will be called Southland Holdings.

