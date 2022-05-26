Subsea 7 wins $750M-plus contract from Petrobras

May 26, 2022 1:58 PM ETSubsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil rig platform

Brasil2/iStock via Getty Images

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) said on Thursday it was awarded a contract worth more than $750M by Petrobras (PBR) for the development of the Buzios 8 offshore oilfield in the pre-salt Santos Basin.

The contract includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 126 km of rigid risers and flowlines, 98 km of flexible lines and 88 km of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) said project management and engineering will be delivered from its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris; fabrication of the pipelines will take place at the company's spoolbase at Ubu, Brazil.

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) will benefit from a backlog growing with markets tightening and no demand destruction from input cost inflation, Valkyrie Trading Society writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.