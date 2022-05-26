Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) said on Thursday it was awarded a contract worth more than $750M by Petrobras (PBR) for the development of the Buzios 8 offshore oilfield in the pre-salt Santos Basin.

The contract includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 126 km of rigid risers and flowlines, 98 km of flexible lines and 88 km of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) said project management and engineering will be delivered from its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris; fabrication of the pipelines will take place at the company's spoolbase at Ubu, Brazil.

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) will benefit from a backlog growing with markets tightening and no demand destruction from input cost inflation, Valkyrie Trading Society writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.