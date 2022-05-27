The U.S. Supreme Court issued an order on Thursday that will allow the Biden administration to continue using its formulas for estimating the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions when regulating energy and infrastructure projects, while legal challenges play out.

The justices rejected calls from 10 Republican-controlled states to reinstate former President Trump's cost estimation approach while they pursue litigation to block the Biden policy in a lower court.

The Biden metric, based on formulas used in the Obama administration, uses economic models to assign a cost to carbon emissions to help quantify the economic harm caused by climate change, including sea level rise, more destructive hurricanes, extreme wildfire seasons and flooding.

The states filing litigation say the models are "a power grab designed to manipulate America's entire federal regulatory apparatus through speculative costs and benefits."

This year's annual shareholder meetings of major oil companies have seen climate resolutions struggle to win support.