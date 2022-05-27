Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) plunged 23% in the post-market Thursday after the clinical-stage oncology company shared trial data for its oral KRAS inhibitor, adagrasib, in lung cancer patients with KRASG12C mutation.

The data were derived from the registration-enabling Phase 2 cohort of KRYSTAL-1 study that involved 116 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

The results as of Oct. 15, 2021, indicated that the experimental drug at 600 mg BID led to 43% of objective response rate (ORR) out of 112 patients who were evaluable for response.

The data demonstrated a disease control rate (DCR) and median progression-free survival (PFS) at 80% and 8.5 months, respectively, with a median follow up of 12.9 months.

As of Jan. 15, 2022, the median overall survival (OS), a key measure indicating an efficacy of a cancer drug, stood at 12.6 months.

The safety profile of the drug was consistent with prior studies for adagrasib, Mirati (MRTX) said, adding that there were two Grade 5 treatment related adverse events while TRAEs led to discontinuations in 7% of patients.

Data will be part of a presentation at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting next week.

The company also updated the data from a pooled analysis of 132 patients from the KRYSTAL-1 study, which included registrational Phase 2 and Phase 1/1b NSCLC cohorts.

As of Oct. 15, 2021, the patients who received adagrasib at 600 mg BID showed 44% ORR and a DCR of 81%, while median DOR and median PFS reached 12.5 months and 6.9 months, respectively.

As of Jan. 15, data cut off the median OS stood at 14.1 months with a median follow-up duration of 15.9 months.

Adagrasib is currently undergoing FDA review as a second-line option in lung cancer based on data from Phase 2 registration-enabling cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study.