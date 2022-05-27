Cathay General adopts new buyback program for up to $125M

May 27, 2022 12:59 AM ETCathay General Bancorp (CATY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) notifies that its board has adopted a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $125M of the company's common stock.
  • The previous $125M share repurchase program announced on September 2, 2021, was completed on February 18, 2022, with the repurchase of 2.86M shares at an average cost of $43.73.
  • As of the date of this release, the company has ~75.15M shares of common stock outstanding.
  • YTD, the stock lost 8.3%; current share repurchase forms 4.3% of its total current market cap.
