Asia-Pacific stocks climb on relief over Fed's flexible stance; Chinese tech giant Alibaba posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings

May 27, 2022 1:23 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.65%. Japan inflation: Tokyo CPI (May) headline 2.4% y/y (vs. expected 2.7%).

China +0.49%. China April industrial profits +3.5% YTD (prior 8.5%).

Hong Kong +2.66%

Australia +1.05%. Australian April retail sales +0.9% m/m (expected 1%).

Australian Q1 GDP data due next week - preview.

India +0.46%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones up 516.91 points or 1.61% at 32637.20, S&P 500 up 79.11 points or 1.99% at 4057.85, while Nasdaq up 305.92 points or 2.68% at 11740.66.

New Zealand data: ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for May 82.3 (prior 84.4).

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising 0.13% to $117.55 per barrel. U.S. crude futures edged 0.07% higher to $114.17 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.11%; S&P 500 -0.07%; Nasdaq -0.03%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.