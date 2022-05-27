Japan +0.65%. Japan inflation: Tokyo CPI (May) headline 2.4% y/y (vs. expected 2.7%).

China +0.49%. China April industrial profits +3.5% YTD (prior 8.5%).

Hong Kong +2.66%

Australia +1.05%. Australian April retail sales +0.9% m/m (expected 1%).

Australian Q1 GDP data due next week - preview.

India +0.46%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones up 516.91 points or 1.61% at 32637.20, S&P 500 up 79.11 points or 1.99% at 4057.85, while Nasdaq up 305.92 points or 2.68% at 11740.66.

New Zealand data: ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for May 82.3 (prior 84.4).

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising 0.13% to $117.55 per barrel. U.S. crude futures edged 0.07% higher to $114.17 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.11%; S&P 500 -0.07%; Nasdaq -0.03%.