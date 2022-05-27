The Very Good Food Company regains compliance with Nasdaq Listing requirements
May 27, 2022 1:58 AM ETThe Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff notified The Very Good Food Company (NASDAQ:VGFC) on May 20 that it is not in compliance since the company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for continued listing.
- The delay was caused as the company had several key personnel changes as well as key employee transitions in the accounting department resulting in the Company being unable to timely file the Form 20-F.
- The company as on date has filed its annual report on form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and believes that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing.
- Shares are up 1.57% after-hours.