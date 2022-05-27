Elevation Gold Mining reports Q1 results
May 27, 2022 2:06 AM ETElevation Gold Mining Corporation (EVGDF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elevation Gold Mining press release (OTCPK:EVGDF): Q1 cash costs per ounce of gold sold of $1,648 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold of $2,248.
- Revenue of $13.54M (-17.4% Y/Y).
- Elevation produced 6,268 ounces of gold and 31,029 ounces of silver during Q1 2022 from 717,898 ore tonnes processed with average grades of 0.35 g/t gold and 3.02 g/t silver.
- The company expects to complete several key capital projects during the remainder of 2022 including completing the construction of the new heap leach pad 2C, which is currently underway and expected to be completed in Q3 2022. The company will also look to complete two new monitoring wells and additional production wells in Q2 2022.