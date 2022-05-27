Razor Energy GAAP EPS of -C$0.03, revenue of C$36.02M

May 27, 2022 2:45 AM ETRazor Energy Corp. (RZREF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Razor Energy press release (OTCPK:RZREF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -C$0.03.
  • Revenue of C$36.02M (+137.6% Y/Y).
  • Averaged 4,457 boe/d in Q1 2022, representing a 48% increase from Q1 2021 and a 2% increase from Q4 2021.
  • Generated adjusted funds flow of C$9.7M (C$0.41/share (basic and diluted)) in Q1 2022, representing an increase of C$10.5M from Q1 2021 and an increase of C$7.3M from Q4 2021.
  • Achieved an operating netback of C$26.00/boe in Q1 2022, compared to (C$0.66/boe) in Q1 2021 and C$8.93/boe in Q4 2021.
