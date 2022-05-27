Galane Gold reports Q1 results
May 27, 2022 3:00 AM ETGalane Gold Ltd. (GGGOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Galane Gold press release (OTCQB:GGGOF): Q1 produced 2,286 tonnes of concentrate containing 3,143 ounces of gold (Q4 2021 - 2,662 tonnes of concentrate containing 2,440 ounces of gold) at Galaxy.
- 2,357 payable ounces of gold produced at an operating cash cost before royalties of $1,067 per ounce (Q4 2021 - 1,620 payable ounces at an operating cash cost before royalties of $1,677 per ounce) at Galaxy.
- Positive cash flows from operating activities before working capital of $1.6 million (Q1 2021 - $1.5 million operating cash outflow).