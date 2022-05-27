Creatd to raise $40M rights offering at $2.00/unit
May 27, 2022 3:31 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) to raise gross proceeds of up to $40M in rights offering.
- Pursuant to the rights offering, the company intends to distribute two subscription rights for each share of common stock or share acquired via conversion or exercise of preferred stock, warrants or options.
- Each subscription right entitles the holder to purchase one unit at a subscription price of $2.00/unit.
- Each Unit will consist of: one share of common stock, one 5-year warrant exercisable for $3/share, and one redeemable 5-year warrant exercisable for $6/share.
- Creatd will not process any subscriptions pursuant to the Rights Offering until the commencement of the subscription period.
- The company expects to receive gross proceeds of $40M if the above-market rights offering is fully subscribed and an additional $180M if all of the warrants underlying the Units are exercised.
- The proposed rights offering will include an over-subscription privilege, which will entitle each rights holder that exercises in full its basic subscription privilege the right to purchase additional Units that remain unsubscribed.
- Insiders shall also have the right but not the obligation to oversubscribe on the same terms as the other equity holders.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund its expansion plan and focus on its core technology and ecommerce businesses.