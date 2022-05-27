Ozon Holdings reports Q1 results
May 27, 2022 3:38 AM ETOzon Holdings PLC (OZON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ozon Holdings press release (NASDAQ:OZON): Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative RUB 8.9B, which represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GMV incl. services of negative 5.0%, compared to negative 9.0% in Q4 2021 and to negative 6.5% in Q1 2021.
- Revenue of RUB 63.6B (+90.4% Y/Y).
- Number of orders demonstrated substantial growth of 173% year-on-year to 93.0M compared to 34.1M orders in Q1 2021.
- Number of active buyers rose by 79% year-on-year to 28.7M as of March 31, 2022, compared to 16.0M as of March 31, 2021.
- The number of active sellers on the marketplace increased to more than 120 thousand merchants as of Q1 2022, which represents close to 3.5x growth compared to Q1 2021.