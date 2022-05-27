Ozon Holdings reports Q1 results

May 27, 2022 3:38 AM ETOzon Holdings PLC (OZON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ozon Holdings press release (NASDAQ:OZON): Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative RUB 8.9B, which represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GMV incl. services of negative 5.0%, compared to negative 9.0% in Q4 2021 and to negative 6.5% in Q1 2021.
  • Revenue of RUB 63.6B (+90.4% Y/Y).
  • Number of orders demonstrated substantial growth of 173% year-on-year to 93.0M compared to 34.1M orders in Q1 2021.
  • Number of active buyers rose by 79% year-on-year to 28.7M as of March 31, 2022, compared to 16.0M as of March 31, 2021.
  • The number of active sellers on the marketplace increased to more than 120 thousand merchants as of Q1 2022, which represents close to 3.5x growth compared to Q1 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.