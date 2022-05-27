European stocks cautious, on course for winning week
May 27, 2022 3:56 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London -0.19%.
- Germany +0.24%.
- France +0.34%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.2% higher in early trade, with basic resources adding to lead gains while utilities slid.
- Thursday marked the end of the World Economic Forum, where business leaders, financiers and politicians offered some ominous predictions for the European economy.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed overnight that it will allow foreign ships to leave ports on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, according to state news agency Interfax, amid mounting concerns about rising global food prices.
- Coming up in the session: Eurozone April M3 money supply.
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 2.75%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 0.97%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.95%.
- European futures mosty higher. FTSE -0.28%; CAC +2.03%; DAX +0.07% and EURO STOXX +0.11%.