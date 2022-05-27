GSK's 2-dose HPV vaccine Cervarix wins approval in China to prevent cervical cancer in girls 9 to 14

May 27, 2022

GlaxoSmithKline Headquarters In Brentford, London

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved GSK's (NYSE:GSK) two-dose schedule of HPV vaccine Cervarix for girls aged nine to 14 years to prevent cervical cancer.
  • The vaccine's use also includes preventing cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and adenocarcinoma in situ causally related to oncogenic Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18
  • The British pharma giant said that Cervarix is the first imported two-dose HPV vaccine for this age group in mainland China.
  • GSK added that the three-dose schedule remains on the label for girls and women aged 15 to 45 years in China.
  • The company noted that the two-dose regimen is approved in ~100 countries.
