Ryerson's unit upsizes tender offer to ~$132.16M for senior notes

May 27, 2022 5:17 AM ETRyerson Holding Corporation (RYI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business concept with hundred dollar bills on top of downtown buildings

skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) said its unit Joseph T. Ryerson & Son amended a tender offer to ~$132.16M from $75M, for outstanding 8.50% senior secured notes due 2028, and has reported tender results.
  • The total principal amount outstanding is ~$182.16M of the notes. The company said the principal amount tendered ~$168.18M, and the principal amount expected to be accepted for purchase by the  company's subsidiary is ~$132.16M.
  • Total consideration includes the early tender premium of $25 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
  • The company said JT Ryerson expects t make payment for the notes on May 31.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.