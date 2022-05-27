Ryerson's unit upsizes tender offer to ~$132.16M for senior notes
May 27, 2022 5:17 AM ETRyerson Holding Corporation (RYI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) said its unit Joseph T. Ryerson & Son amended a tender offer to ~$132.16M from $75M, for outstanding 8.50% senior secured notes due 2028, and has reported tender results.
- The total principal amount outstanding is ~$182.16M of the notes. The company said the principal amount tendered ~$168.18M, and the principal amount expected to be accepted for purchase by the company's subsidiary is ~$132.16M.
- Total consideration includes the early tender premium of $25 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
- The company said JT Ryerson expects t make payment for the notes on May 31.