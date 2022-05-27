Qudian receives NYSE non-compliance letter
May 27, 2022 5:23 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) has received a notice from NYSE due to its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards.
- Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of its security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The tech firm has six months following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
- Earlier this month, the company had regained compliance with NYSE minimum price requirement