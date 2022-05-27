General Dynamics, Iridium bag $324M contract from space development agency
May 27, 2022 5:54 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD), IRDMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dynamics Mission Systems (NYSE:GD) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) have bagged a $324.5M contract from the US Space Development Agency.
- The contract value includes a $162.9M base amount and $161.6M in options, and will see the two companies work on establishing ground control Operations and Integration for Tranche 1 of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA).
- The core operations and integration functions include enterprise, network, mission and payload data management, and constellation monitoring spanning ground, link, space, and user segments of the architecture.
- General Dynamics and Iridium will work together to build ground entry points and operations centers for the NDSA, and provide network operations and systems integration services for the next tranche of low-earth orbit satellites.
- The two companies will develop, equip, staff, operate and maintain operations centers, acquire and operate ground entry points, and lead ground-to-space integration efforts.