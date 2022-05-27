General Dynamics, Iridium bag $324M contract from space development agency

May 27, 2022 5:54 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD), IRDMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Dynamics Mission Systems (NYSE:GD) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) have bagged a $324.5M contract from the US Space Development Agency.
  • The contract value includes a $162.9M base amount and $161.6M in options, and will see the two companies work on establishing ground control Operations and Integration for Tranche 1 of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA).
  • The core operations and integration functions include enterprise, network, mission and payload data management, and constellation monitoring spanning ground, link, space, and user segments of the architecture.
  • General Dynamics and Iridium will work together to build ground entry points and operations centers for the NDSA, and provide network operations and systems integration services for the next tranche of low-earth orbit satellites.
  • The two companies will develop, equip, staff, operate and maintain operations centers, acquire and operate ground entry points, and lead ground-to-space integration efforts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.