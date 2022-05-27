Big Lots GAAP EPS of -$0.39 misses by $1.37, revenue of $1.37B misses by $90M
May 27, 2022 6:03 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Big Lots press release (NYSE:BIG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.39 misses by $1.37.
- Revenue of $1.37B (-16.0% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
- Shares -12% PM.
- 3-year comparable sales growth of 2% with significant slowdown in April.
- For Q2, the company expects three-year comps to accelerate to positive mid to high-single digits, equating to mid-to-high single digit negative comps versus 2021. Net new stores will add about 150 bps of growth versus 2021.
- The company expects that promotional activity will drive its second quarter gross margin rate into the low-30's and that SG&A dollars will be slightly up to 2021.
- The company is not providing EPS guidance at this point but expects a share count of approximately 28.6M for Q2.