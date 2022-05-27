Axcella terminates phase 2 trial, to focus on long-COVID, NASH programs; R&D exec departs

Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) said on May 26 that it was suspending a phase 2 trial of AXA1665 in Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) and completed enrollment for a phase 2a study of AXA1125 to treat long COVID.

But the company would have to go on with its long COVID and NASH programs without its President of Research and Development Alison Schecter, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately on May 25, according to an SEC filing by Axcella.

Axcella said it made the decision to terminate the Phase 2 trial in OHE — a disorder causing decline in brain function due to severe liver disease — and focus resources on the ongoing Long COVID and NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) programs.

The company noted that OHE is a rare disease of very ill patients with enrollment challenges and the timelines to approval would be long.

The trial was started in Q2 2021.

"We will explore partnerships and potentially other indications for AXA1665," said Axcella President and CEO Bill Hinshaw.

The company expects NASH trial interim data in late Q3 2022.

Long COVID Trial:

Axcella noted that enrollment of 40 patients was completed in the Phase 2a long COVID trial and it expects topline data in early Q3.

"The execution of this Phase 2a Long COVID trial will significantly advance our pipeline and validate the effectiveness of EMMs to address multi-factorial diseases," said Hinshaw.