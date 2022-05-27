Nio to build plant in U.S., suggests local report
May 27, 2022 6:07 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) is looking to hire for vehicle manufacturing-related positions in the U.S., suggesting that it may be planning a new plant in the country according to local media outlet Yicai.
- The company has responded that it has no disclosable information about a new plant in the US. Yicai cited an unnamed industry source to suggest that its US plant may initially build completely knocked down or semi-knocked down vehicles.
- Nio is reportedly looking to fill manufacturing-specific job roles, including body process specialists, manufacturing campus planning specialists and overseas logistics project managers.
- The company's current US footprint includes a self-driving R&D center in San Jose, California.
- Another recent media report suggested that Nio is building lithium-ion battery labs and a cell pilot production line in Shanghai, China, with an investment of $32.8M.
- A recent SA analysis suggested that Nio's expansion plans will likely impact future profitability, even as revenues continue to grow.