Cerrado Gold GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue of $27.38M
May 27, 2022 6:30 AM ETCerrado Gold Inc. (CRDOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cerrado Gold Inc. press release (OTCQX:CRDOF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
- Revenue of $27.38M (+145.3% Y/Y), from the sale of 14,622 ounces of gold and 32,866 ounces of silver at an average realized price per gold ounce sold of $1,819 and price per silver ounce sold of $24.01.
- Q1 Production of 13,499 Gold Equivalent Ounces at an AISC of $1,123 per ounce of gold.
- Strong operating margin of $9.2M with operating cash flows of $8.8M in the first quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7M in the first quarter of 2022 which is a $10.6M improvement as compared to the $0.9M adjusted EBITDA loss recorded in the first quarter 2021.