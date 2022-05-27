Cerrado Gold GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue of $27.38M

May 27, 2022 6:30 AM ETCerrado Gold Inc. (CRDOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cerrado Gold Inc. press release (OTCQX:CRDOF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
  • Revenue of $27.38M (+145.3% Y/Y), from the sale of 14,622 ounces of gold and 32,866 ounces of silver at an average realized price per gold ounce sold of $1,819 and price per silver ounce sold of $24.01.
  • Q1 Production of 13,499 Gold Equivalent Ounces at an AISC of $1,123 per ounce of gold.
  • Strong operating margin of $9.2M with operating cash flows of $8.8M in the first quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7M in the first quarter of 2022 which is a $10.6M improvement as compared to the $0.9M adjusted EBITDA loss recorded in the first quarter 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.