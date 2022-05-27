Pinduoduo Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.47 beats by $0.20, revenue of $3.75B beats by $670M

May 27, 2022 6:33 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Pinduoduo press release (NASDAQ:PDD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.47 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $3.75B (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $670M.
  • Average monthly active users in the quarter was 751.3M, an increase of 4% Y/Y.
  • “We remain focused on making long-term investments in agriculture and abide by our philosophy of ‘Benefit All’, ‘People First’, and ‘More Open’,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo.
  • “At this current scale, it is inevitable for us to see slower growth,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of Pinduoduo. “We need to continue to invest in R&D to serve our users better.
  • Shares up 6.7% PM
