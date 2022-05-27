Hibbett Sports GAAP EPS of $2.89 misses by $0.24, revenue of $424.05M in-line

May 27, 2022 6:37 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hibbett Sports press release (NASDAQ:HIBB): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.89 misses by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $424.05M (-16.3% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Comparable sales fell 18.9% Y/Y.
  • Shares -6% PM.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Total net sales are expected to be relatively flat in dollars compared to Fiscal 2022 results vs. consensus growth of -2.5%. This implies comparable sales are expected to be in the negative low-single digits for the full year. Brick and mortar comparable sales are expected to be in the negative low-single digit range while e-commerce revenue is anticipated to be in the positive mid-single digit range; Net new store growth is expected to be in the range of 30 to 40 stores with units spread relatively evenly throughout the year; Full year gross margin range of 36.6% to 36.9% is above pre-pandemic levels; Operating income is expected to be in the low double-digit range as a percent of sales, also above pre-pandemic levels; Diluted EPS to be in the range of $9.75 - $10.50 vs. consensus of $9.64; Full year tax rate of 24.5%; Weighted average diluted share count of 13.5M; Capital expenditures are anticipated to be in the range of $60M to $70M.
