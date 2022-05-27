Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) has added ~11% in the pre-market Friday after the clinical-stage biotech announced additional Phase 1 data for its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy ADI-001 in relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).

Results as of Feb. 14, 2021, data-cut date were made available in an abstract ahead of the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting next week.

Highlights of the release include an overall response rate (ORR) and complete response (CR) of 67% on Day 28 for six evaluable patients who received two doses of ADI-001: 30 million CAR+ cells and 100 million CAR+ cells.

Out of four patients who had no signs of tumor (CR), two remained on CR even after more than three months of post-therapy follow-up.

While one patient died after developing COVID-19-related pneumonia about two and a half months after the therapy, another had not reached the three-month assessment date as of the data cut.

The company said there were no dose-limiting toxicities and highlighted a favorable safety profile for ADI-001 with no evidence of Grade ≥ 3 Cytokine Release Syndrome or Graft vs. Host Disease.

Adicet Bio (ACET) plans to release a more up-to-date data set from the trial on June 06 ahead of an ASCO presentation.

Read more on a previous data update from the trial.