Adicet Bio gains after updating early-stage data for CAR-T therapy in blood cancer

May 27, 2022 6:43 AM ETAdicet Bio, Inc. (ACET)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Cancer cell or cancerous tumor amidst flowing red blood cells in a blood vessel, artery or vein 3D rendering illustration. Medicine, pathology, oncology, disesase, science concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) has added ~11% in the pre-market Friday after the clinical-stage biotech announced additional Phase 1 data for its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy ADI-001 in relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).

Results as of Feb. 14, 2021, data-cut date were made available in an abstract ahead of the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting next week.

Highlights of the release include an overall response rate (ORR) and complete response (CR) of 67% on Day 28 for six evaluable patients who received two doses of ADI-001: 30 million CAR+ cells and 100 million CAR+ cells.

Out of four patients who had no signs of tumor (CR), two remained on CR even after more than three months of post-therapy follow-up.

While one patient died after developing COVID-19-related pneumonia about two and a half months after the therapy, another had not reached the three-month assessment date as of the data cut.

The company said there were no dose-limiting toxicities and highlighted a favorable safety profile for ADI-001 with no evidence of Grade ≥ 3 Cytokine Release Syndrome or Graft vs. Host Disease.

Adicet Bio (ACET) plans to release a more up-to-date data set from the trial on June 06 ahead of an ASCO presentation.

Read more on a previous data update from the trial.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.