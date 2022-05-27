Li Auto cuts 2022 sales target, suggests local media report
May 27, 2022 6:52 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has cuts this year's sales target by 15%, according to local tech outlet LatePost.
- Li reportedly does not expect to sell as many cars amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. It has also slashed its workforce expansion plans by 15%.
- The target cut also reportedly came after it reviewed its Q1 performance. For the first quarter, the company was able to push past analyst estimates on bottom and top lines, while expanding margins notably year over year.
- However, the road ahead was less than encouraging, as only 4,167 Li ONEs were delivered in April and only between 21,000 and 24,000 vehicles are expected to be delivered in the quarter overall.
- Consequently, Li's Q2 revenue is expected to fall between $972.3 million and $1.11 billion, well below the consensus of $1.75 billion.
- Despite a less-than-stellar Q2 outlook, management has expressed confidence into the year-end as production plans come online for new models after the second quarter.