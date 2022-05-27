Wendy's backs full-year guidance after strong Q1

Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) postponed its investor day event scheduled for June 9 to a later date.

The restaurant chain also reaffirmed its 2022 outlook after seeing strong momentum in Q1.

For 2022, Wendy's (WEN) continues to expect global systemwide sales growth of 6% to 8%, adjusted EBITDA of $490M to $505M, EPS of $0.82 to $0.86 vs. $0.83 consensus, cash flows from operations of $305M to $325M, capital expenditures of $90M to $100M, and free cash flow of $215M to $225M.

"We continue to make significant progress across our three long-term growth pillars: building our breakfast daypart, accelerating our digital business, and expanding our footprint across the globe," noted CEO Todd Penegor.

Shares of Wendy's (WEN) rose 1.61% in premarket trading on Friday to $1.89 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.81 to $29.46.