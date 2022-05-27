Wendy's backs full-year guidance after strong Q1

May 27, 2022 6:56 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Wendy"s

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) postponed its investor day event scheduled for June 9 to a later date.

The restaurant chain also reaffirmed its 2022 outlook after seeing strong momentum in Q1.

For 2022, Wendy's (WEN) continues to expect global systemwide sales growth of 6% to 8%, adjusted EBITDA of $490M to $505M, EPS of $0.82 to $0.86 vs. $0.83 consensus, cash flows from operations of $305M to $325M, capital expenditures of $90M to $100M, and free cash flow of $215M to $225M.

"We continue to make significant progress across our three long-term growth pillars: building our breakfast daypart, accelerating our digital business, and expanding our footprint across the globe," noted CEO Todd Penegor.

Shares of Wendy's (WEN) rose 1.61% in premarket trading on Friday to $1.89 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.81 to $29.46.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.