Chris Weber to join Valaris as CFO

May 27, 2022 7:01 AM ETValaris Limited (VAL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Valaris (NYSE:VAL) has appointed Chris Weber as SVP and CFO, effective third quarter of 2022.
  • Weber previously served as CFO of LUFKIN Industries.
  • The drilling services firm also announced two other executive appointments, with Matt Lyne joining as SVP and Chief Commercial Officer. Lyne, who previously served as EVP,  Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at Seadrill, is expected to start in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Furthermore, Davor Vukadin, the company's Associate General Counsel, has been promoted to SVP and General Counsel.
