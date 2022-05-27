Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares cratered on Friday after the company missed analyst estimates by a wide margin and voiced little confidence in the quarters ahead.

The Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer reported a surprise EPS loss of $0.37, a whopping $1.37 below expectations, alongside a $90M miss on revenue in the first quarter. The latter figure reflected a 15.4% decrease compared the prior year while comparable sales fell 17%.

Gross margins fell 350 basis points and are expected to be squeezed further in coming quarters as inventory skyrocketed in the quarter gone by. Inventory grew to $1,338.7M in the first quarter, a 48.5% increase compared to the prior year. To “right-size” this inventory, management expects significant promotional activity that will cut into already thinning margins moving forward.

“Trends materially slowed in April, resulting in a need to increase markdowns,” CEO Bruce Thorn explained. “We believe the slowdown was caused by the spending pressure our consumers felt from higher gas prices and broader inflation, which is affecting discretionary purchases across the retail industry.”

He added that supply chain problems are also impacting gross margins, adding a negative supply element to dampening demand.

To be sure, Thorn indicated that consumer demand is picking up as a result of the promotional activity. He reported that the month of May has seen “a significant acceleration” in comparable sales growth as compared to 2019. Nonetheless, the margin compression will continue to challenge bottom line results for Big Lots (BIG) moving forward, especially as inflation persists.

“We expect the environment to remain challenging and we remain highly focused on managing the business prudently, which includes aggressively right-sizing our inventories over the course of Q2,” Thorn concluded.

The company now expects promotional activity to drive second quarter gross margins “into the low-30's” from 36.7% reported in the first quarter.

While “aggressive action” was planned for the back half of the year to shore up margins, the current quarter is expected to reflect worsening results before improvement can be made. Amid the uncertainty, management withdrew EPS guidance.

“Given an atypically wide range of outcomes, the company is not providing EPS guidance at this point,” a company statement read.

Shares fell over 20% in Friday’s pre-market hours.

