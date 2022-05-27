Canopy Growth GAAP EPS of -C$1.46, revenue of C$111.8M misses by C$18.54M
- Canopy Growth press release (NASDAQ:CGC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$1.46 may not be comparable to consensus of -C$0.21.
- Revenue of $111.8M (-24.7% Y/Y) misses by C$18.54M.
- Shares -2.5% PM.
- Through restructuring actions that were previously announced on April 26, 2022, management expects to generate COGS savings of C$30M - C$50M and SG&A expense reductions of C$70M – C$100M, both within 12 to 18 month.
- CFO comment: "Achieving profitability is critical and we have undertaken additional initiatives to streamline and drive efficiencies for our global cannabis business. In FY2023, we are focused on executing our path to profitability in Canada, while we continue to invest in high potential opportunities – particularly in BioSteel, and further developing our U.S. THC ecosystem, which we believe remains significantly under-appreciated by the market."