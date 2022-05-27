Amneal, Kashiv's biosimilar therapy to Amgen's Neulasta gets FDA approval

May 27, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Amneal Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:AMRX) and Kashiv Biosciences' Fylnetra, a biosimilar to Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta.
  • Fylnetra (pegfilgrastim-pbbk) is used to treat neutropenia, a condition that occurs when there are fewer neutrophils, type of white blood cells. The condition is commonly seen in patients undergoing chemotherapy, said the company in a May 27 release.
  • Amneal said Fylnetra was developed in collaboration with Chicago-based Kashiv.
  • Amneal said the approval marks the third biosimilar approval it received this year for products used in oncology.
  • The company's Releuko (filgrastim-ayow), a biosimilar of Amgen's Neupogen; and Alymsys (bevacizumab-maly), a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin was approved earlier.
  • Amneal expects to launch the three products in H2 2022, with a full patient support program.
