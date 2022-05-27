CGI announces senior leadership changes

May 27, 2022 7:09 AM ETCGI Inc. (GIB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) has announced senior leadership changes, with EVP and CFO François Boulanger assuming the role of President and COO.
  • In the new role, Boulanger will oversee CGI's operations in Canada, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence and Global IP Solutions.
  • Jean-Michel Baticle, the current President and COO, will continue to oversee CGI's operations in Western and Southern Europe; Northwest and Central-East Europe; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; and Spain, Italy, and Latin America.
  • Meanwhile, Steve Perron, currently SVP and Corporate Controller, will assume the position of EVP and CFO.
