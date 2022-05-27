Ford delivers its first F-150 Lightning as EV truck battle begins

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) made the first delivery to a F-150 Lightning to a retail customer in Standish, Michigan.

The customer is a Tesla Model 3 owner who reportedly had a deposit down on the Cybertruck and considered a Rivian R1T. The customer plans to put the all-electric F-150 to work by using in the woods to haul stuff back and forth, as well as tow a trailer.

Ford started production of the F-150 Lightning in April and has sent some to dealers and fleet customers.

The Detroit automaker plans to make about 40,000 F-150 Lightning trucks this year as it gets a jump in the electric truck market on the Cybertruck and Silverado Electric. The production target from the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is for 160,000 units per year.

Shares of Ford Motor (F) rose 0.47% premarket on Friday to $13.18.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Ford (F) is flashing Buy.