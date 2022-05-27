SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has lost ~33% in the pre-market Friday after the clinical-stage biotech shared initial data from a Phase 1/2 trial involving its lead product candidate nirogacestat in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The trial sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was designed to evaluate if nirogacestat with GSK’s (GSK) antibody drug conjugate BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) could lead to a similar efficacy and an improved ocular toxicity profile compared to single-agent BLENREP.

Results were available for the initial dose-exploration (DE) arm consisting of 10 patients and the subsequently opened cohort expansion (CE) arm, which had 14 patients. The patients in the study had received at least 3 prior lines of therapy.

As of March 04, data cut, there were Grade 3 ocular adverse events in 1/14 (7%) patients in the low-dose BLENREP plus nirogacestat combination in the CE cohorts compared to 7/14 patients (50%) in the BLENREP monotherapy arm. The DE cohort indicated Grade 3 ocular adverse events in 2/10 (20%) of patients.

In terms of efficacy, the objective response rate (ORR) for both cohorts stood at 38%, while BLENREP monotherapy control arm had an ORR of 50%.

SpringWorks (SWTX) also shared long-term follow-up data from a Phase 2 trial for nirogacestat in patients with progressing desmoid tumors.

The data will be part of poster sessions at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting next week.

SpringWorks (SWTX) recently announced topline data from its Phase 3 DeFi trial for nirogacestat in adults with progressing desmoid tumors.