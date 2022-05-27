LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) +2.9% pre-market after saying on Friday that it will pay a special dividend of $5.20/share and raise its quarterly dividend by 5.3% to $1.19/share from $1.13/share.

With 327.6M shares outstanding, the company's special dividend represents a payout of ~$1.7B.

LyondellBasell (LYB) said it set a company record for cash generation in 2021 and that "strong markets for our products and accretive growth underway from investments in our asset base will continue to provide significant cash generation."

Citing weak channel checks and rising natural gas costs, Piper Sandler recently downgraded shares of Lyondell and Dow Inc.