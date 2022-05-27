Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures rise with stocks set to break losing streak

Stock index futures point to a higher open Friday as the major averages look set to end historically long weekly losing streaks.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.4%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1% are slightly higher.

For the week, the S&P is up 4.9%, the Dow is up 4.4% and the Nasdaq is up higher by 3.4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bais points 2.73%, while the 2-year is down 2 basis points to 2.47%.

Personal income and spending numbers for April arrive before the bell. Economists expect spending to have risen 0.7%, down from 1.1% in March, with spending up 0.5%.

The Fed's favorite inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, is also arriving.

The data comes "reminding investors it is normally a bad idea to go short the hedonism of the US consumer," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "However, patterns of consumption are changing, with demand for certain durable goods slowing significantly."

"That matters to Asian exporters and to US inflation. The inflation data today is expected to confirm March as the inflation peak -remember that year-over-year rates say as much about last year’s price level as they do about this year’s price level."

Among active stocks, the retail sector continues to be hit or miss. Gap is attracting bear calls from analysts after its tough quarter.