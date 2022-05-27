Gap attracts bear calls from Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan after bruising quarter

Gap (NYSE:GPS) fell hard in early trading on Friday after the retailer slashed its guidance due to uncertainty around demand in the near-term. The earnings misfire and guidance reset led to a wave of analyst revisions across Wall Street.

Morgan Stanley dropped its rating on the retailer to Underweight from Equal-weight.

Analyst Kimberly Greenberger said Gap (GPS) is in need of significant transformation.

"We like new mgmt’s commitment to fleet & corporate downsizing, but are less confident in their ability to execute in light of ongoing mis-execution," she warned.

"We worry about both the SG&A & GM trajectory post-2021. GM gains likely reverse, & it is unclear if higher marketing spend will yield sales re-acceleration."

The view from MS in a nutshell is that consistent mis-execution by Gap (GPS) and likely decelerating macro/industry headwinds leave room for further negative revisions from management.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, JPMorgan also lowered its rating to Underweight and price target cuts were fired off by Deutsche Bank (to $12 from $17), Guggenheim (to $18 from $22), BMO Capital Markets (to $9 from $13), and Telsey Advisory Group (to $13 from $15).

Shares of Gap peeled off 17.99% in premarket trading to $9.12 to mark a new 52-week low.

Dig into the Gap earnings call transcript.