iClick Interactive Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.06 misses by $0.02, revenue of $47.38M misses by $6.39M; withdrawal of FY2022 outlook
May 27, 2022 7:29 AM ETiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- iClick Interactive press release (NASDAQ:ICLK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.06 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $47.38M (-28.8% Y/Y) misses by $6.39M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was a loss of $3.4M, compared with earnings of $3.6M for the first quarter of 2021.
- Gross billing was $99.9M for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $200.0M for the first quarter of 2021.
- "Given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and disease control measures implemented by government, currently we are unable to forecast with reasonable accuracy the full duration, magnitude, and pace of recovery across our markets. Therefore, we are withdrawing our financial guidance for full year 2022 announced in our previous earnings release on March 24, 2022."