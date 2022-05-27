Farfetch Holdings (NYSE:FTCH) reset expectations after feeling the impact of sales collapses in Russia and China.

For the first quarter, the online luxury fashion retailer reported non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 and revenue of $514.8M. Those figures came up short of estimates by $0.03 and $45.47M, respectively. Additionally, expectations were revised for the full year to reflect GMV growth of 5% to 10% and adj. EBITDA margin of 0 to 1%. Those figures are reined in from prior forecasts of GMV growth *in the range of 20 to 25% and EBITDA margin of 1% to 2%.

“There are three key developments that impacted our Q1 results and outlook,” CFO Elliot Jordan said. “One, the war in Ukraine and our suspension of operations in Russia; two, the recent COVID-19 outbreaks and related recessions in Mainland China; and three, a double-digit decline in markdown GMV as the transition of the marketplace towards being predominantly full price accelerated.”

In large part as a result of turmoil in both regions, active consumers on the platform fell to 3.27M from 3.82M in the prior year. Russia had been a robust market for the company by the fourth quarter of 2021, growing into the third largest market for Farfetch (FTCH) while China had already been established as the second largest market for quite some time.

Jordan explained that outside of those three factors, the retailer would likely have beaten estimates and maintained a much more bullish outlook. In fact, excluding Russia and China, GMV marked a year-on-year increase of about 20%, in line with the prior forecast.

The explanation appeared to encourage a jittery market, with shares recovering from deep losses on the initial print to turn positive by Friday’s pre-market session.

