Macy's sends analysts scrambling after earnings surprise

Morgan Stanley turned more constructive on Macy's (NYSE:M) with an upgrade to an Equal-weight rating from Underweight on what it calls a relative call that the department store operator can outshine industry peers against a tough macro backdrop.

Analyst Kimberly Greenberger said Macy's (M) 2022 guidance appears prudently conservative in comparison to peers and embeds uncertain macro/industry headwinds. The firm sees lower risk of future earnings cuts, which could result in relative outperformance vs. peers.

Balance sheet de-risking is also seen supporting a higher multiple for Macy's (M).

"We commend management for effectively improving its credit profile and balance sheet through 2021 & 1Q22, which we view as a long-term durable positive for the stock," noted Greenberger.

Morgan Stanley tagged Macy's (M) with a price target of $22.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank dropped its price target on Macy's (M) to $29 from $34 and Jefferies clipped its PT to $36 from $40.

Macy's (M) surprised with its earnings as event shopping from customers stood out.

Shares of Macy's (M) dipped 1.05% in premarket trading to $22.67 after rocketing up 19.31% on Thursday.