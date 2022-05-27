Credit Suisse has downgraded Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock to Neutral from Outperform as the bank's transformation process limits its upside relative to its peers.

On the flip side, downside may also be limited "given a valuation within reach of prior cyclical troughs."

Earnings visibility remains compromised by higher levels of investment to support infrastructure transformation and organic growth, limited near-term capital return capacity, and the pace of market exits, Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.

"Longer term opportunity ties to potential incremental free capital generation as market exits are completed," the analysts said.

Citigroup (C) stock is slipping 0.6% in Friday premarket trading. In the past year, the stock has lagged XLF as well as peers Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) as seen in this chart.

The Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Citi (C) announced in April 2021 its plans to exit 13 global consumer banking markets to focus on four wealth centers — Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE, and London.

Note that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), the investment giant run by Warren Buffett, took a 2.5% stake in Citi (C) and exited Wells Fargo (WFC), a long-time holding, in Q1 2022.

