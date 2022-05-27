Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock fell ~12% premarket on May 27 after the company reported a -25% decline in FQ4 2022 revenue.

FQ4 net revenues came in at C$111.8M, compared to C$148.4M in FQ4 2021.

Total global cannabis net revenue declined -35% Y/Y to $66M in FQ4.

The company said that through initiatives previously announced on April 26, management expects to generate COGS savings of C$30M to C$50M, and Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense reductions of C$70M to $100M, both within 12 to 18 months.

"Achieving profitability is critical and we have undertaken additional initiatives to streamline and drive efficiencies for our global cannabis business," said CEO David Klein.

Q4 net loss narrowed to -C$578.61M, compared to -C$616.7M in FQ4 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to -C$121.79M, compared to -C$94.03M in FQ4 2021.

Reported gross margin in Q4 FY2022 was (-142%) as compared to 7% in FQ4 2021.

At March 31, cash and short-term investments decreased to C$1.4B, compared to C$2.3B at March 31, 2021. The company said the C$0.9B decline reflected EBITDA losses, capital investments and the upfront payment made for the option to acquire Wana Brands upon federal nod of THC in the U.S.

CGC -11.71% to $4.90 premarket May 27.