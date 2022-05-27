PMV Pharma gains on early data for lead asset in solid tumors
May 27, 2022 7:49 AM ETPMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) has added ~13% in the pre-market Friday after the precision oncology company shared data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 for its lead program PC14586 in patients with advanced solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation.
- PC14586 is an experimental small molecule designed to selectively target the p53 Y220C mutation in solid tumors.
- The patients in the PYNNACLE trial had multiple tumor types and received a wide range of PC14586 doses.
- Data indicated that 3/10 (30%) patients in the higher dose cohorts demonstrated a partial response, indicating the evidence of a decline in tumor size.
- “Early efficacy and safety data from this Phase 1/2 trial provide the potential of a p53 therapy,” Chief Executive of PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) David Mack remarked.
- The results will be part of a presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting scheduled for next week.
Read: In September, Goldman Sachs raised its rating on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) to Buy from Neutral.