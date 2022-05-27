Ulta Beauty lands bull rating from Jefferies after strong signal makeup is back in favor

Jefferies upgraded Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view that a turnaround is taking hold.

Ulta was called the unexpected rebalancing winner and was said to have sounded the 'all clear' on makeup that the firm need to hear to turn bullish.

"The importance of make-up cannot be understated as it’s the highest velocity category in beauty and that inflection gives us greater confidence in sustained engagement & momentum into 2H," noted analyst Stephanie Wissink

Wissink noted that makeup is now ~45% of Ulta’s business vs. +50% prepandemic suggesting demand had returned with improving and sustained momentum.

Jefferies assigned a price target to ULTA of $465 vs. $400 prior and the average Wall Street PT of $450.67.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) rose 7.71% in premarket action to $407.11 vs. the 52- week trading range of $319.05 to $438.63.

Alongside its Q1 earnings report, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) guided for full-year revenue to fall between $9.35B and $9.55B from a prior guide of $9.05B to $9.15B, and above the consensus mark of $9.16B.