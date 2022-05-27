Roku ticks up as Pivotal upgrades, noting 'reasonable' valuation at current levels

May 27, 2022 7:58 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ARKK, SNAP, AAPLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Roku Shares Slide 25 Percent After Q4 Revenue Drop

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares ticked up on Friday as investment firm Pivotal Research upgraded the stock, noting that the 62% decline in shares year-to-date has left its valuation "reasonable" in light of the current environment.
Analyst Jeff Wlodarczak raised the rating to hold from sell, keeping the per-share price target of $80, noting that even though the backdrop for the advertising market is tough, especially in light of Snap's (SNAP) recent results, a slowing economy, the TikTok threat and impacts from Apple's (AAPL) operating system changes, "TV spend would seem to be relatively better insulated here against these trends."
"In addition, a recession arguably could speed up the swap away from traditional PayTV to streaming," Wlodarczak added.
Roku (ROKU) shares gained more than 1.5% to $90.05 in premarket trading on Friday.
The downgrade in February was based on several data points, including "mixed" fourth-quarter subscriber results and guidance, a mature streaming market in the U.S., increased spending in 2022, as well as the potential for a recession and a cable company getting into streaming aggregation.
Wlodarczak pointed out that none of those concerns have been alleviated, but the "material decline" in shares have pushed Roku's (ROKU) valuation to a level the firm views as "reasonable."
Roku (ROKU) recently became the top holding in Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), with an 8.33% weighting.
Analysts have been overly bullish on Roku's stock (ROKU). It had an average rating of Buy from Wall Street analysts, and a less enthusiastic BUY from Seeking Alpha authors. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated Roku a STRONG SELL.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.