Roku ticks up as Pivotal upgrades, noting 'reasonable' valuation at current levels

NASDAQ: ROKU Roku () shares ticked up on Friday as investment firm Pivotal Research upgraded the stock, noting that the 62% decline in shares year-to-date has left its valuation "reasonable" in light of the current environment.

Analyst Jeff Wlodarczak raised the rating to hold from sell, keeping the per-share price target of $80, noting that even though the backdrop for the advertising market is tough, especially in light of Snap's ( SNAP recent results , a slowing economy, the TikTok threat and impacts from Apple's ( AAPL ) operating system changes, "TV spend would seem to be relatively better insulated here against these trends."

"In addition, a recession arguably could speed up the swap away from traditional PayTV to streaming," Wlodarczak added.

Roku (ROKU) shares gained more than 1.5% to $90.05 in premarket trading on Friday.

The downgrade in February was based on several data points, including "mixed" fourth-quarter subscriber results and guidance, a mature streaming market in the U.S., increased spending in 2022, as well as the potential for a recession and a cable company getting into streaming aggregation.